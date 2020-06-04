No new Covid-19 cases in NZ for 13 days straight, still one active case

There remains just one active case of Covid-19 in New Zealand, Director-General Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed today.

There were also no new cases of Covid-19 reported today, with the total number of confirmed and probable cases remaining at 1504.

Speaking at the Ministry of Health's Covid-19 press conference today, Dr Bloomfield also said there were no new deaths reported today. The national Covid-19 death toll remains at 22.

Compared to around the world, New Zealand has a mortality rate of 1.9 per cent - similar to New South Wales (1.6 per cent) and South Korea (2.4 per cent), but the number is much lower compared to Italy (14.3 per cent), the UK (14 per cent) and Spain (12.1 per cent).

Yesterday there were 2649 tests for Covid-19 carried out in New Zealand, bringing the total to over 286,000.

Another 8000 people have signed up to the Government's NZ COVID Tracer app, adding to a total of 495,000.

Dr Bloomfield encouraged New Zealanders to sign up to the app, another similar app or to keep a record of where they have been.

While recognising New Zealand is in "a very privileged situation", Dr Bloomfield gave an update on the global Covid-19 crisis.

In total, there has been nearly 6.3 million confirmed cases worldwide and about 380,000 deaths.

Three days ago the highest number of Covid-19 cases recorded globally in one day occurred - 124,139 cases.

"We are still very early in the evolution of this pandemic globally," Dr Bloomfield warned.