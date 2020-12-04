No new Covid-19 cases in the community for seventh day in a row, one at the border

There are no new Covid-19 cases to report in the community today for the seventh day in a row, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Covid-19 test. Source: istock.com

There is one new case in managed isolation at the border.

Today's new case arrived in the country on March 4 from South Africa via Qatar, where they tested postiive on Day 1 routine testing. They have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 72 while the total number of confirmed cases is 2043 since the outbreak began.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,779,213.

Yesterday, 6733 tests were processed, bringing the total number of tests in the last seven days to 71,831. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 10,262 tests processed.

The Ministry of Health says more than 68,000 people have signed up for the COVID Tracer app in the last fortnight, up to 2,736,807 registered users.

Meanwhile, there have been 1,496,777 poster scans in the last 24 hours.

It comes as Auckland moved to Alert Level 2 at 6am this morning and the rest of the country moved to Alert Level 1 - and the Ministry of Health is warning people not to relax just yet.

"While it’s encouraging to see another day without any community cases, we must all remain vigilant and continue to do our bit," it said in today's statement.

"This includes staying home if you have any symptoms; if symptomatic phoning Healthline for advice on getting a test - wherever you are in the country; and keeping a record of where you have been at all times.

"The COVID Tracer app is an easy way to do this. Please continue to scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so. Continue to wash your hands, and cough or sneeze into your elbow."

Seven community testing centres are open in Auckland today, including Northcote, Balmoral, Henderson, Lloyd Elsmore Park in Botany, Wiri, Ōtara and Takanini.

"The Ministry thanks all those in primary care, at community testing centres and laboratories who have been working tirelessly to help manage the Auckland February outbreak."