No new community Covid cases amid Wellington scare, 7000 tests done yesterday

There are no new Covid-19 cases in the community as Wellington grapples with a Covid-19 scare.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said this was despite about 7000 tests being carried out nationwide yesterday, with 2100 in Wellington alone.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there were also no new cases detected at the border.

It comes after a Sydney man's visit to Wellington over the weekend.

Confirmation of the man's positive test result came through late on Tuesday after he visited Wellington over the weekend. He checked into multiple eateries and tourist hot spots around the city.

A total of 19 locations of interest were named yesterday, while demand for tests meant one testing station in central Wellington was booked out.

The case resulted in the capital moving to Alert Level 2 until at least Sunday.

As of 8am today, Bloomfield said 420 contacts of the man were in the national contact tracing database. He explained people are added when they call Healthline or are tested because they were at a location of interest.

This included the 58 people who flew in late Saturday with the case.

Bloomfield said all but five had been spoken to and seven had returned to Australia.

He said tests carried today and tomorrow would help determine the response over the coming days. This included wastewater testing now being carried out daily.