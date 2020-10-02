No new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in New Zealand today

There are no new Covid-19 infections to report in New Zealand today.

Today's update was provided by Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay after 12 new cases, all recent arrivals, were reported yesterday.

Today's update means New Zealand has 1492 confirmed cases of the coronavirus to date, however the country's active cases have dropped to 43 with 10 cases now considered recovered.

Of the active cases, 32 are imported cases in managed isolation facilities and 11 are from the community.

There is no one in hospital with Covid-19.

Yesterday, laboratories processed 4,403 Covid-19 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to 970,641.