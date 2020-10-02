TODAY |

No new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in New Zealand today

Source:  1 NEWS

There are no new Covid-19 infections to report in New Zealand today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The infections for October 2 were revealed by Dr Caroline McElnay. Source: 1 NEWS

Today's update was provided by Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay after 12 new cases, all recent arrivals, were reported yesterday.

Today's update means New Zealand has 1492 confirmed cases of the coronavirus to date, however the country's active cases have dropped to 43 with 10 cases now considered recovered.

Of the active cases, 32 are imported cases in managed isolation facilities and 11 are from the community.

Read more:
Rubbish bin at Christchurch isolation facility likely source of pair's Covid-19 infections

There is no one in hospital with Covid-19.

Yesterday, laboratories processed 4,403 Covid-19 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to 970,641.


New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Woman who died in fall on Mount Ruapehu named
2
New Zealand 'not ready' for quarantine-free travel to Australia, Ardern says
3
Auckland child fighting for life after taking drug GBL
4
Rubbish bin at Christchurch isolation facility likely source of pair's Covid-19 infections
5
National slams 'Labour's failures at the border' after 10 people with Covid-19 entered NZ on same flight
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

John Tamihere says his daughter can't commit to voting for Māori Party

New Zealand's Covid-19 response praised by Dr Anthony Fauci
09:07

Parties' visions for small business Covid-19 recovery don't inspire industry leader

AAP election fact check: Did the number of police decline when Judith Collins was Police Minister?