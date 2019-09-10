TODAY |

No more information to suggest swimmer in trouble in Wellington's Oriental Bay - police

Police have received no more information to suggest there was a swimmer in trouble in Wellington's Oriental Bay following a report this morning of person in the water holding onto a buoy.

Police received the report at 10am and started inquiries.

They say officers have spoken to a number of people in the area at the time, and the police dive squad conducted a search, but nothing of note has been located.

Police have now left the area.

Police say they would still appreciate any swimmer who may have been holding onto a buoy out from Oriental Bay around 10am today to let the Wellington Police Maritime Unit know by calling 105.

Oriental Bay Source: istock.com
