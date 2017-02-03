'No hatred, no fear, refugees are welcome here' - protest mob swarms US Embassy in Wellington

Source:
"No hatred, no fear, refugees are welcome here".
That's what dozens of Kiwis are chanting outside the US Embassy in Wellington, in protest of at President Donald Trump's controversial immigration policies.
There are about 50 people outside the embassy.
Many of the protesters had placards with the words "No ban, No wall, Sanctuary for all".
Citizens from Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Libya are denied US entry for the next three months, and an indefinite ban has been slapped on Syrian refugees, pending a review.
