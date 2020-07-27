No Covid-19 update expected today, with community cases having subsided

There is no Covid-19 update today, as the Ministry of Health says.

The ministry is moving back to reporting numbers less regularly again, after the latest Auckland February outbreak of Covid-19 saw daily updates of community and border cases in New Zealand.

As of yesterday, it had been 16 days since any Covid-19 community cases.

"At this stage of New Zealand’s response to Covid-19, we are seeing cases routinely appear at the border in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities. We expect this to continue to be the case while we remain in Alert Level 1 with managed isolation requirements in place," the Ministry of Health said.

"To reflect this, the ministry is reducing the frequency of media updates to be every two days – currently Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

"On those days, the ministry will report cases that have tested positive in managed isolation in the preceding days since the last update.

"The public can be assured that the ministry will report any significant development, including any case emerging in the community, sooner if required."