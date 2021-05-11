No Covid-19 cases in NZ today, only five travellers from Victoria yet to be contacted

There has been no Covid-19 cases at New Zealand's border or in the community over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Nurse carrying out a Covid test - stock image. Source: istock.com

Four previously reported cases in Aotearoa have recovered, meaning New Zealand now has 13 active cases currently and has had 2317 overall since the pandemic began.

With Victoria’s latest outbreak having grown to 54 cases in the last day, only five of the 4539 travellers from the Australian state who arrived in NZ between May 20 and 25 are yet to be contacted and told to get a test and self-isolate.

Victoria records three new locally acquired Covid-19 cases today

The remaining five have been referred to people-finding services, the ministry said.

Anyone who has been in Victoria since May 11 needs to keep checking the Victorian locations of interest, which are being continually updated.

As of this morning, 2350 travellers and 178 air crew of the 4539 arrivals from Victoria had returned negative tests.

“We have now identified around 1200 individuals we know to have already returned to Australia, while others are infants who are not required to be tested,” the Health Ministry’s statement read.

“Under the current Section 70 notice, travellers wanting to return to Melbourne are not permitted to do so until they have returned a negative test result,” it continued.

Symptoms of variant in Melbourne

The variant being found in Melbourne is B.1.617.1, which was first found in India and is more infectious than the original strand of Covid-19.

The typical symptoms to look out for with the new variant include a new or worsening cough, fever of at least 38 degrees, shortness of breath, sore throat, sneezing and runny nose, and temporary loss of smell.