No community Covid cases to report overnight - Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed there have been no community cases of Covid-19 to report overnight.

Jacinda Ardern. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes as Cabinet will review both Wellington's Alert Level 2 settings and the trans-Tasman bubble pause today.

Ardern said despite the record number of people at locations of interest, "what it will never necessarily be able to capture is those chance moments".

"My message is regardless what happens to alert levels at any given time, we want everyone to be on alert, get a test if you have symptoms."

She emphasised decisions had not yet been made over settings.

Wellington has been on high alert after a man who visited the city tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to Sydney.