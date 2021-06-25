No cases of Covid in the community, four in managed isolation

There are no cases of Covid-19 in the community ahead of what is hoped will be the last day of Level 2 in Wellington tomorrow.

People line up outside a pop--up Covid-19 testing station on Taranaki St, Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

There are four cases of the virus in managed isolation today. Two previously reported cases have now recovered, that brings the number of active cases in New Zealand to 21.

The Ministry of Health released a statement this afternoon confirming ongoing testing had revealed no community cases, after an Australian tourist visited Wellington last weekend and tested positive for the virus on return to Sydney.

The capital was then placed into Alert Level 2 until at least 11.59pm tomorrow. New South Wales health officials confirmed last night the man had the more contagious Delta variant.

Health officials say so far, 2,213 people have been identified as contacts of the Australian person who visited Wellington last weekend.

Over 1000 of those contacts need to isolate until a negative test result at day 5, according to the minstry, while the remainder need to isolate for 14 days and have at least 2 tests.

Of those 2,213 total contacts, 1,441 have returned a negative result, 764 are either being followed up or are awaiting a test result and the remaining 8 have been excluded from testing.

There were 58 passengers on the Qantas flight QF163 which the Australian passenger travelled on to Wellington last Saturday. All have been advised to self-isolate. Of those 58 passengers, 35 have had a negative test result, and the remainder are expected to have results in the next couple of days.

An additional eight passengers, mentioned above, have been excluded from testing - so no further action is required in New Zealand.

New Zealand based flight crew from both the inbound and outbound flights have all been contacted and are being tested. Those crew members based overseas are being managed by overseas jurisdictions.

Wellingtonians and visitors are being urged to check locations of interest. People who have been at any of the locations of interest at the relevant time should immediately isolate at their home or accommodation and contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing, according to the ministry.

Additional Covid-19 testing sites available in Wellington region

The ministry says demand for testing in the Wellington region is "steady" and at this stage there is further capacity at all sites this afternoon and tomorrow.

Yesterday there were 2,345 tests processed in the Greater Wellington region. That number is lower than the day before due to a large number of people already having had their day 5 tests.