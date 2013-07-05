Nine people injured after multi-vehicle crash in Waikato

Source:
Nine people have been left injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Waikato this afternoon.
St John says they attended a crash in Hoe-O-Tainui this afternoon that involved four vehicles.
A helicopter was also dispatched to the scene, which left two people with serious injuries, four with moderate injuries and three with minor injuries.
All the patients have been transported to Waikato Hospital.
