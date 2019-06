Animal rescuers in Lower Hutt are appealing for help from the public to identify the pet owner who discarded newborn rabbits and their mum in an Alicetown skip.

The animals were found on Victoria Street and were believed to have been dumped on Friday night.

After weathering a cold night, the bunnies are now with Wellington Rabbit Rescue.

Anyone who has any information about the dumping has been asked to contact Wellington Rabbit Rescue via their Facebook page.