Newborn baby tests positive for Covid-19 in North Shore Hospital

Staff have been stood down at North Shore Hospital after a days old baby has tested positive for Covid-19 in the hospital’s maternity ward.

Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after the baby's father visited the hospital twice while he was potentially infectious with the virus.

1News understands over 20 hospital maternity staff have been called and contacted as close contacts of the baby.

In statement a Waitematā District Health Board spokesperson says: "The man’s partner and their newborn child have been in a single room – separated from other mothers and babies – for the duration of their care and the man visited them twice while potentially infectious.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Both were tested for Covid-19 [Sunday] evening – the mother returned a negative result and the baby tested positive. They have been relocated to a Covid-appropriate ward and safety protocols are in place.

"The safety of our patients, their visitors and our staff is paramount. Work is rapidly underway to fully assess the situation and determine if further actions are required .

"A limited number of staff who have potentially interacted with the visitor have been stood down as a precautionary measure while investigations continue."

The maternity wards remains fully operational.