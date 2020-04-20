New Zealand's first lockdown took 'significant psychological toll' on Kiwis, study finds

Research published today from the University of Otago shows a significant proportion of Kiwis experienced significant mental distress during the Alert Level 4 Covid-19 lockdown.

Source: 1 NEWS

A demographically representative survey was conducted among adult New Zealanders between April 15-18 - during the lockdown itself.

Kiwis were asked about their level of stress, anxiety and depression, about their family relationships, and whether there were any positive outcomes to the lockdown.

The results showed almost a third of participants experienced mental distress during the lockdown, but also that many people had experienced some form of "silver lining".

Dr Susanna Every-Palmer, head of the university's Department of Psychological Medicine, said 30 per cent of those surveyed reported moderate to severe psychological distress, and 16 per cent had moderate to high levels of anxiety.

Almost 40 per cent said their level of well-being was low.

"Substantially increased rates of distress were seen among those who reported having lost their jobs or experienced a reduction in work as a result of the pandemic, those who had potential vulnerabilities to Covid-19, or identified their health status as poor, and those who had a past diagnosis of a mental illness," Every-Palmer said.

The level of distress was higher in younger adults aged between 18 and 24 years, with almost half reporting distress.

In adults aged 65 years and older, only about 10 per cent reported distress.

Every-Palmer said the lower stress among older people was likely from higher levels of baseline wellbeing, and that it could also reflect the resilience they have built up from overcoming past adversities.

Just over six per cent of participants reported having suicidal thoughts during lockdown, but for most that was not a new experience, with 83 per cent saying they had similar thoughts in the past year.

Source: TVNZ

About 62 per cent of study participants, however, reporting a positive impact to lockdown also - such as working from home, spending more time with family, or living in a quieter, less polluted environment.

"People reported taking the opportunity to pause, reflect, consider priorities, recreate healthy habits, and they appreciated the environmental benefits brought by reduced travel," Every-Palmer said.

"It is clear that the consequences of the pandemic will be pervasive and prolonged.

"Our findings emphasise the need to put resources into supporting mental well-being both during and after lockdowns.

"Governments should make providing mental health support a similar priority to other health measures, such as contact tracing, provision of personal protective equipment and procurement of ventilators.