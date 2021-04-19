New Zealanders should be 'very, very proud' of trans-Tasman bubble opening - PM

Jacinda Ardern has marked the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble by calling it a feat all New Zealanders should be "very, very proud of".

"It is truly exciting to be able to welcome our Tasman cousins, quarantine-free, to Aotearoa in what is a world-leading travel arrangement," she said today.

The Prime Minister's Cabinet meeting was held during the first flight arrival, however Ardern anticipated the reunification of families and friends would be likened to a scene from the film, Love Actually.

Ardern called the opening of the bubble "a significant step in New Zealand's reconnection with the world" and all New Zealanders should be "very, very proud".

Ardern also quoted Tourism NZ predictions that "welcoming Australians could mean a billion dollar boost" to New Zealand's economy.

According to ABC, Australia is currently in early, preliminary talks with Singapore about a bubble.

On this, Ardern said that "any decision that may be made to Australia to open to other countries, we maintain the absolutely right to take a risk-based approach".

She said New Zealand could put in certain criteria or change the bubble arrangement with Australia, should it open to another country.

"That is our prerogative."

Ardern said she thought Australian PM Scott Morrison would be visiting New Zealand soon and she wanted to take him to the South Island.

On the temporary travel suspension of New Zealand citizens and residents from India, Ardern reiterated it would "always" be a temporary measure.

She spoke of the increase of Covid-19 cases in India.