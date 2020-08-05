TODAY |

New Zealanders killed in Korean landslide named - 'tragedy beyond words'

Source:  1 NEWS

The three New Zealanders killed in a landslide in South Korea have been named.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Anna Song, 36, her two-year-old son, and mother Rose Kim died after the landslide hit their holiday home. Source: Breakfast

They were 36-year-old Anna Song, her 2-year-old son Taeyang Rikiti and mother Rose Kim.

The trio died after the landslide hit their holiday home on Monday, north-east of the capital Seoul.

Anna Song with her two-year-old son Taeyang Rikiti

Video footage shows homes next door which narrowly escaped the slip.

At least 14 people are dead and more are missing in the wild weather.

The Kiwi community in the area are in shock, a man close to the family said.

Chairman of the New Zealand Chamber of Commerce in Korea Tony Garrett released a statement on behalf of his organisation, where he spoke of a "tragedy beyond words".

"We will miss you Anna, dear friend. You have been a longstanding friend and supporter of the Chamber, the Kiwi Alumni and New Zealand generally - involved in all activities to promote the New Zealand and Korea relationship."

"Beyond what Anna did with the Chamber, she was an incredibly committed mother and daughter. She left me breathless on how she managed to balance all she did," the statement said.

A Givealittle page has been established to help her brother travel to South Korea.

New Zealand
Natural Disasters
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Photos: Auckland property group 'urgently investigating' after tiny 'studio' advertised for rent at $355 a week
2
Up to 50,000 Aucklanders could be set to lose their jobs due to Covid-19 economic crash
3
Without compassionate exemption, quarantined Kiwi watches terminally-ill mum die over FaceTime
4
Massive explosion rocks Lebanese capital of Beirut, multiple fatalities
5
Onlookers gasp in disbelief as deadly explosion rocks Beirut, Lebanon
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Project to get fresh produce to hungry families to end, but demand grows
02:03

Taxpayer-funded $550k sculpture in Kerikeri labelled a waste by critics

'Could be Netflix' - Tauranga Council's 'toxic relationships' revealed in texts between councillors

01:06

Two-year-old believed to be among three Kiwis dead in South Korea landslide - 'We're all devastated'