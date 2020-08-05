New Zealanders killed in Korean landslide named - 'tragedy beyond words'

The three New Zealanders killed in a landslide in South Korea have been named.

They were 36-year-old Anna Song, her 2-year-old son Taeyang Rikiti and mother Rose Kim.

The trio died after the landslide hit their holiday home on Monday, north-east of the capital Seoul.

Anna Song with her two-year-old son Taeyang Rikiti

Video footage shows homes next door which narrowly escaped the slip.

At least 14 people are dead and more are missing in the wild weather.

The Kiwi community in the area are in shock, a man close to the family said.

Chairman of the New Zealand Chamber of Commerce in Korea Tony Garrett released a statement on behalf of his organisation, where he spoke of a "tragedy beyond words".

"We will miss you Anna, dear friend. You have been a longstanding friend and supporter of the Chamber, the Kiwi Alumni and New Zealand generally - involved in all activities to promote the New Zealand and Korea relationship."