New Zealanders can now have their say on euthanasia Bill as public submissions open

New Zealanders are able to have their say on David Seymour's End of Life Choice Bill as the option to submit a public submission opens today.

The ACT Party leader's Bill passed its first reading in parliament on December 13, with MPs casting 76 conscience votes in favour and 44 against the Bill, sending the Bill to Select Committee.

The Bill is intended to "give people with a terminal illness or a grievous and irremediable medical condition the option of requesting assisted dying".

Euthanasia has been hotly debated in New Zealand, with National Party leader Bill English saying while he was against all forms of assisted dying, the Bill presented was particularly dangerous, implying it indiscriminately enabled suicide.

However, according to 1 NEWS online election tool Vote Compass, two thirds of New Zealanders are in favour of euthanasia, when it comes to patients with terminal illnesses.

