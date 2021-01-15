New Zealander dies following New Year's Eve fight in California

New Zealander Hadleigh Keane has been named by San Diego police as the man who died following a New Year's Eve fight in the US city.

San Diego police. Source: istock.com

According to newspaper The San Diego Union-Tribune, Keane is believed to have been beaten by two men who kicked him out of a party near Belmont Park.

Investigators determined that Keane got into a fight with two men "when he was ejected from a party where he allegedly sexually battered several females", Lt. Andra Brown said in a release sent to multiple local media outlets.

Due to his injuries, homicide detectives were called in to investigate the incident, however it is unclear if others involved in the fight have been identified or questioned by police.