TODAY |

New Zealander dies following New Year's Eve fight in California

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealander Hadleigh Keane has been named by San Diego police as the man who died following a New Year's Eve fight in the US city.

San Diego police. Source: istock.com

According to newspaper The San Diego Union-Tribune, Keane is believed to have been beaten by two men who kicked him out of a party near Belmont Park.

Investigators determined that Keane got into a fight with two men "when he was ejected from a party where he allegedly sexually battered several females", Lt. Andra Brown said in a release sent to multiple local media outlets.

Due to his injuries, homicide detectives were called in to investigate the incident, however it is unclear if others involved in the fight have been identified or questioned by police.

Police said Keane was visiting San Diego for work.

New Zealand
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Body of 17-year-old male found by police in Waikato River
2
Welcome to the bubble: Cook Islanders able to enter NZ without quarantine from January 21
3
'Difficult to comprehend' — Murder-suicide probed after Melbourne mum, three young kids found dead
4
Macaulay Culkin wants Donald Trump removed from Home Alone 2
5
Woman left 'insulted' by altercation with staff member, caught on video at Auckland water park
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:20

Woman left 'insulted' by altercation with staff member, caught on video at Auckland water park

Police to carry guns in Canterbury amid rising gang tensions
00:36

Jacob Blake says he was ready to surrender before being shot by Wisconsin police

White supremacist images culminate at US Capitol riot