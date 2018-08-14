 

The New Zealand Story set to 're-launch' our image to the world

Today Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is "re-launching the New Zealand story" to the world in a bid to drive international tourism.

The New Zealand Story is a glossy Government initiative, that puts a bit of spit and polish on our image.

But is it all a bit unreal and a bit too Flash Harry?

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp sent along Tamati Rimene-Sproat to investigate and see if he could come up with a better video.

Man charged over shooting up of Kiwi couple's campervan in Queensland

A man accused of shooting a tourist couple's campervan in Rockhampton in central Queensland has been charged.

The Kiwi couple told police they saw a vehicle shine its headlights at them before a blast rang out.

They dived for cover as the shots shattered their windshield and damaged the body of their van about 5am Monday.

A bullet was found in the couple's vehicle.

A 20-year-old man was today charged with a string of offences including possession of a registered firearm and drug utensils.

He is due to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

A community pantry in South Auckland offering people free food that's been donated has spurred the development of over 30 more similar projects.

Locals are invited to give what they can and to take what they need from an outside pantry, or pātaka, in Otara, Seven Sharp reported.

Swanie Nelson got the Cooper Crescent community pantry project off the ground.

"We executed this as a result of wanting to bring something closer to residents that we knew weren't accessing the free resources in our community. There were still barriers there," she said.

Those barriers to people accessing services include, transport, time and shame. 

"No judgement here, absolutely no judgement," Ms Nelson said at the pantry.

She said no-one has to be at the pantry when someone comes, "they can rock up, get out, load up and go".

"It's bringing communities together and allowing conversations to happen, important ones."

As well as residents, local businesses are also helping out, donating bread daily.

And the kindness is catching. Two women, Mia and Candice, who were asked by Ms Nelson to set up pātaka in their own suburbs, Mangere and Otahuhu, have done so.

Ms Nelson wants to see kai pātaka on every street, and not just in South Auckland.

"We have residential properties that have excess fruit on trees and nobody ever uses it, so it's just a waste.

"I would love to see this go viral because waste is a huge issue in New Zealand. But kai is also a big issue and a lot of people are not getting it."

She may get her wish as 11 community pantries are now open and 20 more are being built.

