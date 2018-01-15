 

New Zealand sausage company apologises for sunbathing pig post some labelled 'disgusting'

New Zealand sausage company Bangerritos has apologised to people who were offended by an Instagram post showing a free-range pig sunbathing in mud as a promotion for sausages.

The Instagram photo of Harold the pig that offended some people.

Source: Instagram

The post by Bangerritos at the weekend said the pig, named Harold, "is no longer with us", but "a lot of free-range, fresh Pork Bangerritos are now available".

Instagram followers described the post as "morbid" "disgusting" and an "epic fail".

Bangerritos this afternoon posted again on Instagram, this time to apologise.

"Over the weekend, we posted a photo of a happy, healthy, free-range pig sunbathing. The intent of the accompanying caption was to draw attention to the time and effort we put into making our award-winning, free-range sausages," the company wrote.

"As it transpires, this post offended some members of the public.

"We would like to take this opportunity to unreservedly apologise to those people. We take animal welfare incredibly seriously, which is why we use free-range pork shoulder - even though it costs us an arm and a leg."

Bangerritos concluded its latest post with another reminder "that our award-winning, free-range pork sausages are still on sale" at local stockists.

