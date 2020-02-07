New Zealand receives 3000 more international passenger arrivals despite coronavirus outbreak

There were more than 3000 more international passenger arrivals in the country this week compared to the same time last year despite the coronavirus outbreak, according to Customs New Zealand.

A traveller with their luggage in an airport. Source: istock.com

A total of 66,822 international air passengers arrived in the country ending Thursday, February 6 at 11.59pm, up from 63,272 passengers ending Thursday, February 7 last year, figures from an Official Information Act obtained by 1 NEWS showed.

It comes after travel restrictions for people who travelled through mainland China from entering New Zealand came into effect on Monday, February 3 at 12am.

At least 636 people have died from the illness in China, where the virus originated, while 31,400 people globally have been infected.

