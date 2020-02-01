New Zealand pulls funding for Commonwealth Secretariat following questions over tending process

At a time when the UK is looking to its allies outside the European Union, New Zealand has pulled its funding for the Commonwealth Secretariat.

It comes after questions about its tendering process.

Taxpayers contribute almost $4.5 million a year to the UK-based secretariat, led by Baroness Scotland.

But the Foreign Affairs Ministry has put $3 million on hold until it sees independent results of an audit report.

Baroness Scotland is accused of granting a lucrative consultancy contract to a Labor party friend.