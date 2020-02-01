TODAY |

New Zealand pulls funding for Commonwealth Secretariat following questions over tending process

Source:  1 NEWS

At a time when the UK is looking to its allies outside the European Union, New Zealand has pulled its funding for the Commonwealth Secretariat. 

Taxpayers contribute almost $4.5 million to the UK-based secretariat. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after questions about its tendering process.

Taxpayers contribute almost $4.5 million a year to the UK-based secretariat, led by Baroness Scotland.

But the Foreign Affairs Ministry has put $3 million on hold until it sees independent results of an audit report.

Baroness Scotland is accused of granting a lucrative consultancy contract to a Labor party friend.


