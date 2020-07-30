TODAY |

New Zealand one step closer to reaching free trade deal with Britain

New Zealand is one step closer to reaching a free trade deal with Britain following the conclusion of the first round of negotiations.

“We are a step closer to reaching a comprehensive trade deal with a like-minded friend and ally," the UK's international trade secretary, Elizabeth Truss, said last night in a statement.

Ms Truss called the first round of talks "positive and productive", adding that the two countries have a shared focus around areas including digital trade and sustainability.

She said both sides also recognised that more global trade is essential to support the countries' post-Covid economic recovery. 

“A deal with New Zealand will strengthen the global consensus for free and fair trade at a time of increased protectionism, and create more opportunities for UK businesses as we recover from the economic impact of coronavirus,” she said.

The second round of talks are scheduled to take place in October.

