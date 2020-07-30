New Zealand one step closer to reaching free trade deal with Britain

New Zealand is one step closer to reaching a free trade deal with Britain following the conclusion of the first round of negotiations.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“We are a step closer to reaching a comprehensive trade deal with a like-minded friend and ally," the UK's international trade secretary, Elizabeth Truss, said last night in a statement.

Ms Truss called the first round of talks "positive and productive", adding that the two countries have a shared focus around areas including digital trade and sustainability.



She said both sides also recognised that more global trade is essential to support the countries' post-Covid economic recovery.



“A deal with New Zealand will strengthen the global consensus for free and fair trade at a time of increased protectionism, and create more opportunities for UK businesses as we recover from the economic impact of coronavirus,” she said.