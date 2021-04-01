TODAY |

New Zealand house prices soar 16 per cent in last year

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand's house prices have gone up by 16.1 per cent in the last year, according to the CoreLogic house price index.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The national average is now up 16 percent on last year. Source: 1 NEWS

It marks the largest increase since 2006.

Auckland's average home now costs more than $1.2 million, the first time it has ever cracked that number.

Across the rest of the country, 14 of the 19 regions are seeing record-high asking prices.

The national average house price is now $845,000.

First home buyers now make up just 23 per cent of this year's market, a number which the Government will be hoping to increase with its latest announcement.

New Zealand
Property
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
The minimum wage is going up today — here's how much more money you could be getting
2
'Most hated man in Australia' who filmed dying police officers after crash asks to be spared jail
3
Carmel Sepuloni 'saddened' by advocacy group's claims that politicians are disconnected from poverty
4
Minimum wage debated as 'immense step forward' for workers, 'hell of an April Fools' joke' for businesses
5
Police ID bikie gang member 'China' as Napier homicide victim, seek public's help with clue
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:50

Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles named 2021 New Zealander of the year

Interislander ferry diverted to assist in rescue operation
02:03

Independent review underway as teachers plead for more resources in the classroom
02:01

Hundreds gather in Wellington to demand safer streets for women