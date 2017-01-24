TODAY |

New Zealand history should 'absolutely' be compulsory - Meng Foon

Learning New Zealand's history should "absolutely" be compulsory, says the new Race Relations Commissioner. 

The new Race Relations Commissioner said the New Zealand Wars were “the biggest travesty of racism”. Source: Q+A

"One of the things I'm really keen on is to acknowledge the story of the New Zealand Wars.

"That was the biggest travesty of racism, of confiscation, taking economic, suppressing culture in New Zealand," Meng Foon said on TVNZ1's Q+A. 

"All New Zealand stories actually should be told."

The former Gisborne mayor stepped into the role yesterday to lead the Human Rights Commission in promoting positive race relations.

He said the importance of learning New Zealand's history was "coming to be acknowledged" by schools, "but the important thing is actually for the Ministries to provide the information, to get the stories from the places they come from, not by somebody else telling the stories".

Last week, the Māori Affairs Select Committee heard Labour Youth MPs Christian Dennison and Cha'nel Kaa-Luke, who called for the compulsory teaching of "accurate" domestic New Zealand history for Years 9 and 10.

