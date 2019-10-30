New Zealand to get $23 million boost for immunisation, including 350,000 new MMR vaccine doses

New Zealand's immunisation system is getting a $23 million boost today - "with more money to come", the Government pledged.

Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter said that would include 350,000 Measles Mumps Rubella (MMR) vaccines.

"About 300,000 young adults aged between 15 and 29 are not fully protected against measles, and this Government is determined to strengthen public health and address under-immunisation,” Ms Genter said.

"Young adults have much lower immunity rates to measles because they were not immunised as children. We are overdue to address that immunisation gap to protect the health of communities."

Also included in the $23m is $1.4m for a business case to "rebuild National Immunisation Register to ensure better access to immunisation information".