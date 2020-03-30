New Zealand finishes Defence Force mission in Taji, Iraq

The New Zealand Defence Force has finished its mission in Taji, Iraq, ending its involvement with training that began in 2015.

Instead of going straight home to their families, troops are spending their initial isolation period (14 days for being overseas) in Auckland's Air Force base due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand had "fulfilled its commitment to the Iraqi Government and the Defeat-ISIS Coalition to train Iraqi Security Forces (ISF)".

"Significant progress has been made in containing the threat from ISIS, and to ensure that the ISF are well placed to take over this commitment," he said.

Despite the global pandemic of Covid-19 not impacting the timing of the withdrawal, returning troops would adhere to the same self-isolation rules as all New Zealanders, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today.

Returning troops would have to spend an additional two weeks away from family due to the rules.

"I think we're asking a lot of all New Zealanders right now, whether it is those who lose a loved one, those who are cancelling weddings, who have a new born or are troops that are coming home," Ms Ardern said.

"For anyone else who are flouting the rules, I'd like them to think about those who are sacrificing a huge amount right now to make sure they are saving the lives of people."

She said that Covid-19 did not impact the time period of New Zealand pulling out of Taji, and they would have returned by June, 2020 "at the latest".

"It had been my hope that we would really be able to acknowledge their return and welcome them as many new Zealanders would want to do, but we’ve already started on their return."

Cabinet signed off on the withdrawal in June last year, with Ms Ardern saying at the time, "when it comes to Iraq, it's time to go".

New Zealand had up to 95 people deployed in Camp Taji in a training capacity in June, 2019. It was announced the Taji deployment would reduce to a maximum of 75 from July 2019 and would drop further to 45 in January 2020, before the mission's conclusion later in 2020.

"All of those 45 personnel have now left the Taji military base and are either back in New Zealand or returning to New Zealand," Defence Minister Ron Mark said today.

"Twenty-eight personnel arrived back in New Zealand last week and are in isolation at the Royal New Zealand Air Force base in Auckland. The remainder will be returning later this week."

Four NZDF personnel are deployed to Coalition Headquarters in Iraq and Kuwait and five operational roles are based in Qatar. These roles have been extended to June, 2022.

The Government was questioned earlier this year about New Zealand's deployment in Iraq during recent conflict between US and Iran.