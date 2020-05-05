New Zealand to find out today whether country moves to Alert Level 2 this week

New Zealanders will find out today when country will move out of Covid-19 Alert Level 2.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will address the nation at 4pm on the issue, after today's Cabinet meeting.

The country has been in Alert Level 3 for two weeks now after time at Level 4 in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19 amid the deadly global pandemic.

Ms Ardern has indicated that the earliest New Zealand could move to Level 2 would be at 11.59pm on Wednesday.

A move to Level 2 would see schools open again for all students, restaurants and cafes reopen and domestic travel resume. People would also be able to meet with people outside their bubbles.

New Zealand's Covid-19 cases have remained steady at two per day over the last three days.

There has already been pressure from National Party leader Simon Bridges to drop down an alert level in order to let businesses get back to work.

“We may have flattened the curve as a nation but with 1000 people a day joining the dole queue and employers deciding whether they battle on or give up, it is clear lockdown has gone on too long," Mr Bridges said yesterday.

“The Government needs to trust Kiwis to get back to work. We need to get New Zealand working again."

The Prime Minister has countered his arguments by saying she will not "roll the dice" on the health of the nation by reopening too soon.