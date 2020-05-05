TODAY |

New Zealand to find out today whether country moves to Alert Level 2 this week

New Zealanders will find out today when country will move out of Covid-19 Alert Level 2.

Jacinda Ardern’s comments come after Covid-19 case numbers sit at zero for the second day in a row. Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will address the nation at 4pm on the issue, after today's Cabinet meeting.

The country has been in Alert Level 3 for two weeks now after time at Level 4 in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19 amid the deadly global pandemic.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously said the country will move out of Level 3 if health data says it’s safe to do so.

Ms Ardern has indicated that the earliest New Zealand could move to Level 2 would be at 11.59pm on Wednesday.

It comes as debate continues over whether Kiwis should be wearing face masks. Source: 1 NEWS

A move to Level 2 would see schools open again for all students, restaurants and cafes reopen and domestic travel resume. People would also be able to meet with people outside their bubbles.

New Zealand's Covid-19 cases have remained steady at two per day over the last three days.

There has already been pressure from National Party leader Simon Bridges to drop down an alert level in order to let businesses get back to work.

“We may have flattened the curve as a nation but with 1000 people a day joining the dole queue and employers deciding whether they battle on or give up, it is clear lockdown has gone on too long," Mr Bridges said yesterday.

The Opposition Leader said this year's Budget could lead to a poorer New Zealand in the future if money isn't allocated correctly. Source: Breakfast

“The Government needs to trust Kiwis to get back to work. We need to get New Zealand working again."

The Prime Minister has countered his arguments by saying she will not "roll the dice" on the health of the nation by reopening too soon.

TVNZ 1 and 1 NEWS online will both have live coverage of the announcement at 4pm.

