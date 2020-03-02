New Zealand Cricket vows not to accept ads for carcinogenic Indian 'mouth freshener' again

Cricket NZ says it has "no plans" to again carry advertisements for a carcinogenic Indian snuff-like product, after several ads for Pan Bahar adorned Hagley Oval during the second Test between New Zealand and India in Christchurch.

A large Pan Bahar advertisement on the field at Hagley Oval during the 2nd Test on Monday March 2. Source: SKY

Pan Bahar is an Indian brand of "pan masala" which is sold as a mouth freshener in India - it is typically chewed by the user before being spat out.

However, the product also contains a known carcinogen and carries a government warning on the pack saying "chewing of pan masala is injurious to health".

The product's main ingredient is betel nut from the areca palm, which is known as "supari" in India - it's the fourth most popular psychoactive substance in the world behind nicotine, alcohol and caffeine.

Ripe seeds of the areca palm tree - also known as betel nuts. Source: Wikimedia Commons

Chewing betel nut produces a short feeling of wellbeing and a mild euphoric buzz similar to nicotine, and can also stain the user's mouth and teeth red when chewed in its raw form.

The World Health Organisation has classified betel nut as a carcinogen, and studies have linked chewing the substance to cancer of the mouth and esophagus, oral submucous fibrosis, and tooth decay.

Studies have suggested it has addictive properties, and because of the very low price point, betel nut is popular in many of the lower socio-economic parts of India, and across Southeast Asia.

Shayne Nahu, Cancer Society advocacy and wellbeing manager, said they would like to see NZ Cricket refuse to advertise such products in the future.

"We'd be happy to work with NZ Cricket to look at the impacts of advertising these products," Mr Nahu said.

A spokesperson for NZ Cricket confirmed this afternoon that "Pan Bahar was an NZC signage partner for the India visit which ended today.

"We take the concerns of the Cancer Society very seriously and have no plans to re-engage."

Pan Bahar doesn't contain nicotine or tobacco, so it isn't classed as a tobacco product and escapes New Zealand's laws prohibiting the advertisement of tobacco.

In the USA, both the Food and Drug Administration and Centre for Disease Control have issued alerts for the health risks associated with betel nuts.

Actor Pierce Brosnan appeared in Pan Bahar betel nut preparation ads until he discovered that they may have harmful effects, and demanded he be removed from the campaign. Source: Supplied

In 2016, James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan signed up to an advertising campaign for Pan Bahar, but later demanded he be removed from it after he was alerted to betel nuts' harmful effects.

The actor later claimed he thought he was advertising a "mouth freshener" product and that he didn't know of betel nuts' harmful effects.

In 2012, Cricket Australia removed advertisements for "Chainee" products, which are similar to Pan Bahar, after it realised they were produced by a company that also produced tobacco products.