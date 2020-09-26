New Zealand-born police officer shot dead in UK was cousin of Labour MP

Labour MP Adrian Rurawhe says he and his family are utterly devastated to learn of his cousin’s tragic death.

Adrian Rurawhe and his cousin Matt Ratana. Source: 1 NEWS

Sergeant Matiu Ratana, known as Matt, was killed by a man who was being detained in Croydon, South London yesterday.

It's understood the suspect was being searched and given a Covid-19 test, before allegedly producing a weapon and firing at Ratana in the chest before turning the gun on himself.

Speaking from Palmerston North this morning, Ruarwhe, who is first cousin with Ratana, said he was told by whānau early this morning just before he read the news online.

"We got on pretty well despite the fact he’s lived in the UK for 30 years but he did come home and do a stint in the police force in South Auckland."

He remembers Matt as an all-rounder who was sports mad.