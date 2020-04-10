New World worker tests positive for Covid-19 in Hawke's Bay

A New World supermarket worker has tested positive for Covid-19 in Hawke's Bay today.

Source: 1 NEWS

According to the Hawke’s Bay District Health Board the case was not part of the national count today and will be included in tomorrow's figures.

In a statement, Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said the newly confirmed case was in isolation within their household bubble.

However, before this person had recognised their symptoms they had worked at Flaxmere New World.

The days this person worked while potentially infectious are 3 April between the hours of 3:30 – 8.30pm and 4 April between the hours of 6.30am -3:00pm.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Close contacts of this person have been contacted and are now in isolation within their households.

Dr Jones said any risk to other workers or people shopping at the time was very low but couldn’t be entirely ruled out.