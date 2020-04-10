TODAY |

New World worker tests positive for Covid-19 in Hawke's Bay

Source:  1 NEWS

A New World supermarket worker has tested positive for Covid-19 in Hawke's Bay today.

Source: 1 NEWS

According to the Hawke’s Bay District Health Board the case was not part of the national count today and will be included in tomorrow's figures.

In a statement, Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said the newly confirmed case was in isolation within their household bubble.

However, before this person had recognised their symptoms they had worked at Flaxmere New World.

The days this person worked while potentially infectious are 3 April between the hours of 3:30 – 8.30pm and 4 April between the hours of 6.30am -3:00pm.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The woman, aged in her 90s, died in Burwood Hospital in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS

Close contacts of this person have been contacted and are now in isolation within their households.

Dr Jones said any risk to other workers or people shopping at the time was very low but couldn’t be entirely ruled out.

“The hygiene rules in place at the supermarket will help lower the risk further, but we ask anyone who has developed illness, even very mild illness such as a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose or loss of smell and taste, to contact Healthline 0800 358 5453 or call their GP,” Dr Jones said.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New World worker tests positive for Covid-19 in Hawke's Bay
2
'All sorts of excuses' - Police stopping rulebreakers from flouting lockdown rules
3
Coronavirus: New Zealand cases region-by-region for April 10
4
Hospital staff comforted 90-year-old Covid-19 victim as family couldn't be by her side
5
Woman in her 90s becomes second person to die of coronavirus in New Zealand
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Wuhan cautiously revives after months-long Covid-19 lockdown

00:32

Rare sighting of two fin whales off coast of France during lockdown

Hospital staff comforted 90-year-old Covid-19 victim as family couldn't be by her side
02:30

Woman in her 90s becomes second person to die of coronavirus in New Zealand