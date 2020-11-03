New study suggests whipping racehorses doesn't improve finish times or increase safety

A new study has found no difference in finish times or safety incidents between races where the horses are whipped by their jockey and those where they are not.

The peer-reviewed study, published in the Animals journal on October 29, analysed 126 race reports produced by official stewards of the British Horseracing Authority.

The authors compared 67 "hand and heels" races - those without the use of whips - to 59 races where whipping was permitted.

"We explored stewards having anything to report at all, movement on course, interference on course, incidents related to jockey behaviour and finishing times," the study authors said.

"There were no statistically significant differences between WF (whipping-free) and WP (whipping-permitted) races for anything to report, movement on course, interference, jockey-related incidents and race times.

"We found no evidence that whip use improves steering, reduces interference, increases safety or improves finishing times."

SPCA New Zealand is hailing the new study, saying it provides further evidence that the whipping of horses does not provide the benefits held up by the industry to justify their use.

SPCA scientific officer Dr Alison Vaughan said her organisation would like to see the use of whips in horse racing end due to the "negative impacts to their welfare".

"If horse racing is to maintain its social licence, then it must reflect society's values," Vaughan said.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing chief executive officer Bernard Saundry said the organisation is aware of the study, and that "it is of interest".

"New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing recognises that animal welfare perception concerning whip use is creating on-going debate internationally," Saundry said.

"Jockeys of around 50-55kg ride horses (anything from 500-600kg) with short lengths (stirrups) which does not allow them to use their legs as aids (as in other riding), the whip can provide a quick guide to move in a particular direction to avoid incidents when racing in tight company.

"We are in on-going consultation with our stakeholder and sector groups regarding the use of whips.

"The call for a ban on whip use in racing is gaining momentum with many within the industry agreeing it is not a matter of whether this will occur, rather when.

"Until that time NZTR will continue to ensure that the provisions and guidelines around whip use are enforced.

"The work we have been undertaking in the welfare area has been focused on this as a gradual process.

"Our rules were reviewed 12 months ago, and new rules introduced in October last year which limited whip use further - this included the use of whips in amateur rider races being restricted to a slapping motion down the shoulder and the whip hand not being allowed to leave the reins."

Last year, Kiwi Melbourne Cup runner-up Michael Walker was fined $10,000 and banned for seven races for the excessive whipping of his horse, Prince of Arran.

Under Victoria's thoroughbred racing rules, a jockey can use the whip up to five times before the final 100-metre stretch, and not in consecutive strides. But during the final 100 metres, they can use it at their discretion.

WHAT ARE THE WHIPPING RULES IN NEW ZEALAND RACES?

NZTR oversees and regularly reviews the rules for jockeys in regard to whip use, and the most recent directive was issued in October last year.

In general, jockeys are not allowed to whip a horse in a manner or extent which is "unnecessary", "excessive" or "improper".

On top of that generality, there are limits to how many times a whip can be used before the 100-metre final stretch.

For flat races, the limit is five times, and in hurdle and steeplechase races, the limit is 10 - but the whip cannot be used in consecutive strides in either.

At any time, a jockey can use the whip at their discretion "with a slapping motion down the shoulder, with the whip hand remaining on the reins".

In flat races, there is no limit to how often the whip can be used over the final 100 metres, and it can be used on consecutive strides.

In hurdle and steeplechase races, there is also no limit in the final stretch, but not on consecutive strides.

