New Plymouth residents continue to boil and save water after ex-Cyclone Gita

Residents in New Plymouth are still having to boil and save water after ex-Cyclone Gita damaged the towns water pipe on Tuesday night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Water is back in taps in Waitara, Highlands Park and Lepperton and Fix-It squads are now on the ground in Bell Block.

Although they are making progress, New Plymouth District Council say there is still a lot of work to do.

Once water is restored there it takes several days of flushing the pipes clean so the water safe to drink again.