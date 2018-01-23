New Plymouth residents continue to boil and save water after ex-Cyclone Gita

Source:
Residents in New Plymouth are still having to boil and save water after ex-Cyclone Gita damaged the towns water pipe on Tuesday night.
Water is back in taps in Waitara, Highlands Park and Lepperton and Fix-It squads are now on the ground in Bell Block.
Although they are making progress, New Plymouth District Council say there is still a lot of work to do.
Once water is restored there it takes several days of flushing the pipes clean so the water safe to drink again.
New Plymouth District Council say it will take about a week until they are in a position to lift the boil water notice.
