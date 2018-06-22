New photo: Jacinda Ardern praises midwife in touching new Instagram post, thanks her for cooking mac n' cheese to satisfy post-birth craving

Jacinda Ardern has posted a heartfelt thanks to the midwife who helped deliver her baby on Instagram.

Jacinda and her midwife Libby. Source: Instagram

Ms Ardern posted a picture of her, with her new daughter and midwife Libby on Instagram with the following caption:

"One of the many special people we have been so grateful for over these past few months, our wonderful midwife Libby.

"Not only is she incredible at what she does, this morning she made me macaroni and cheese because she heard me mention a wee craving yesterday. Thank you so much for everything Libby!"