New photo: Jacinda Ardern praises midwife in touching new Instagram post, thanks her for cooking mac n' cheese to satisfy post-birth craving

1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern has posted a heartfelt thanks to the midwife who helped deliver her baby on Instagram.

Jacinda and her midwife Libby.

Source: Instagram

Ms Ardern posted a picture of her, with her new daughter and midwife Libby on Instagram with the following caption:

"One of the many special people we have been so grateful for over these past few months, our wonderful midwife Libby.

"Not only is she incredible at what she does, this morning she made me macaroni and cheese because she heard me mention a wee craving yesterday. Thank you so much for everything Libby!"

The happy family are expected to briefly address media on their way home before settling in for a stint away from the limelight - but Ms Ardern's office has now confirmed that won't be happening today.

Ross Ardern spoke about the birth of the PM’s baby girl on RNZ .
Source: RNZ
Laurell and Ross Ardern spoke to media about the new arrival from Nelson today.
Source: 1 NEWS

