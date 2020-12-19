New NZ High Commissioner to the UK has first meeting with Queen over video link

New Zealand’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom has had an Audience with the Queen.

Bede Corry meets with Queen Elizabeth II over video link as he commences his role as New Zealand High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. Source: Bede Corry/Twitter

Buckingham Palace confirmed the virtual meeting in a statement, saying "Mr Bede Corry was received by The Queen via video link upon his appointment as High Commissioner for New Zealand in London".

Corry wore a Ngai Tahu korowai to mark the special occasion and shared the photo on Twitter of his meeting with the 94 year old monarch.

"Today I was accorded the great privilege of Private Audience with Queen Elizabeth II," he said.

Before Covid, the one to one Diplomatic Audiences tended to last around 20 minutes, during which time the Queen and her guest are able to share an unrecorded, private conversation.

There are usually over 170 Ambassadors and High Commissioners based in London. Usually the event is full of pomp and ceremony befitting a meeting with the Queen with Ambassadors or High Commissioners even allowed to bring along family members to share in the big day.

Corry served as deputy chief executive of MFAT, after previously serving as deputy secretary for Australia, Middle East, Africa and Europe.

He was also Ambassador to Thailand and at NZ missions in Washington and Canberra.