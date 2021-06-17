New locations of interest released as part of source investigation

Five new locations of interest have been released as part of the Ministry of Health's source investigation into two unlinked cases.

A vaccination site at the Crowne Plaza MIQ facility is a location of interest. Source: 1 NEWS

The locations are Commonsense Mt Eden, Farro Fresh Mt Eden, the Federal St Car Park, Hertz Auckland City and the vaccination site at the Crowne Plaza.

The advice for those at these locations on the dates and times concerned is to get a test immediately.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said people do not need to self-isolate after this unless they have symptoms.

He pointed out the last returnee left the Crowne Plaza MIQ facility on August 21 and the date concerned for the source investigation was August 23, so the source is not related to the facility itself.

Bloomfield explained the genomic sequence which created the vaccination centre as a location of interest is connected to the current outbreak.

He said the two unlinked cases concerned are from the same household, but they have more than one SNP or snip difference in their genomic sequence from the other cases they are associated with.

The purpose of the source investigation is to try and rule out whether there is a person in between, Bloomfield said — a link between those original cases and these two cases.

To date, there are 29 unlinked cases in the outbreak. This includes the two cases at the centre of the source investigation.

It also includes a man and a woman who presented to Middlemore Hospital recently on separate occasions.

Both claimed to have no exposure to Covid-19 at screening, but later tested positive.