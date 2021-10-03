New locations of interest on Auckland's North Shore

More locations of interest were released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday night, some on Auckland's North Shore.

PAK'nSAVE Albany. Source: Google Maps

At 6pm the ministry updated its page adding locations from Albany, Beach Haven and Hillcrest to the list.

Stretching back to September 20, Pak'nSave Albany emerged as a location of interest between 8-10pm.

Beach Haven Bakery was visited on September 28 and Coronation Superette in Hillcrest was visited by an infected person twice, on September 30 and October 1.

Dominos Beach Haven was visited on September 30 and over the bridge, Farro in Mt Eden was also added as a location visited on September 25.

Earlier, a lunchtime trip to The Warehouse Manukau last Thursday was added. While other locations are spread among the South Auckland suburbs of Mangere, Otara, Pakuranga, Takanini and Manurewa.

Fruit World New Lynn and Mad Butcher Mt Roskill also feature.

Wednesday trips to Otara pawn shops Cash Converters and Dollar Dealers between 10am and 11am come before two afternoon visits to Manukau fast food restaurant Chicking.

There are currently 122 locations of interest listed by the ministry.

33 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ as Delta spreads to Waikato

Some areas of Waikato will join Auckland at Alert Level 3 after two community cases of Covid-19 were found in the region.