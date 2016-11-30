New laws to boost organ donation and transplant rates pass final reading in Parliament



New laws aiming to boost organ donation and transplant rates have passed their third and final reading at Parliament tonight.

There are currently more than 550 people waiting for an organ or tissue transplant, some of which will die while on the waitlist.

The Organ Donors and Related Matters Bill has cross-party support and will ensure there's compensation for those taking time off work or recovering after donating.

The legislation also gives the New Zealand Blood Service greater responsibility over the donation and transplantation system.

Dame Patsy Reddy, the Governor General, will need to sign off on the bill before it officially becomes law.

