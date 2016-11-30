TODAY |

New laws to boost organ donation and transplant rates pass final reading in Parliament

Andrew Macfarlane
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Andrew Macfarlane


New laws aiming to boost organ donation and transplant rates have passed their third and final reading at Parliament tonight.

There are currently more than 550 people waiting for an organ or tissue transplant, some of which will die while on the waitlist.

The Organ Donors and Related Matters Bill has cross-party support and will ensure there's compensation for those taking time off work or recovering after donating.

People donating a kidney will soon have the relief of full financial compensation while they're recovering. Source: 1 NEWS

The legislation also gives the New Zealand Blood Service greater responsibility over the donation and transplantation system.

Dame Patsy Reddy, the Governor General, will need to sign off on the bill before it officially becomes law.

The former high profile MP is hoping her battle with chronic kidney failure will encourage others to consider becoming a donor. Source: 1 NEWS


 

The new law provides for 100 per cent of lost income for donors from the day of surgery, for up to 12 weeks. Source: Breakfast
Andrew Macfarlane
