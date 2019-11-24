TODAY |

New floats, giant inflatables on show at 86th Auckland Santa Parade

Jingle bells went ringing down Auckland's Queen street today.

Auckland kicked off the festive season this afternoon, graced by a sunny day, to host the 86th annual Farmers Santa Parade.

Tens of thousands turned out for the event, which showcased new floats, giant inflatables and plenty of entertainers.

Disney's Mickey, Minnie and Donald were among those on show, as well as new characters Catboy, Owlette & Gekko from PJ Masks, Pikachu, Leonardo the Ninja Turtle and Spot the Dog.

More than 3500 participants, performers and behind-the-scenes volunteers worked to put on the event.

The 86th Farmers Santa Parade was held in Auckland CBD today.

Thousands turned out for this years parade through the CBD.
