TODAY |

New electricity pricing plan to divide bills up more evenly across the country

Source:  1 NEWS

The electricity regulator has released a pricing plan to make sure the cost of lines charges are evenly spread across the country.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s good news for the power pills of Southlanders but there will be rises for some in the North Island. Source: 1 NEWS

The change is good news for the power bills of Southlanders, but there will be rises for some consumers in the North Island.

Under the Electricity Authority’s plan, the power grid will be shared evenly to rectifying inequities that go back about 10 years.

Under the previous plan, the cost of charges was divided evenly across the country.

For many years this has been criticised by people living in the South Island who say they’re paying more for the cost of transporting that power up to the North Island.

Electricity Southland consumers will see their power bills go down by about $80 a year while households in the King Country or eastern Bay of Plenty will likely be paying about $30 more a year on their power bills.

Overall across New Zealand power bills will be going up by about $20 a year to balance this all out.

The regional coincident peak demand (RCPD) charge and the high voltage direct current (HVDC) charges have been replaced by two new main charges, a benefit-based charge where investments are paid for by customers who benefit and a residual charge to recover overheads and remaining costs.

New Zealand
Southland
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Energy
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Air New Zealand to resume Auckland to Tokyo flights
2
Overseas investor fined $554,000 after buying waterfront property without approval
3
Government's Covid-19 tracing app to alert people potentially exposed to virus
4
'Concerns' for girl, 14, missing from her Christchurch home for five days
5
New photo of Prince Philip and Queen released to mark Duke of Edinburgh's 99th birthday
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Women in NZ create less polluting emissions during travel than men, study finds

Man accused of murdering baby in South Auckland pleads not guilty

Opinion: Sadly, the Covid-19 miracles for the homeless and low-paid won't last
08:15

Air NZ called out by John Campbell for 'BS' reasons for not refunding passengers on cancelled flights