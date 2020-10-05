New covered stadium in Christchurch takes huge step forward with funding signed off by Govt, local council

A covered, 25,000-seat stadium in Christchurch has taken another step forward in its development today with the Government and local council agreeing to jointly fund the project.

The new arena will be built on land between Madras, Barbadoes, Hereford and Tuam Streets in central Christchurch.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the stadium is crucial to Christchurch’s recovery.

“Following the loss of Lancaster Park after the Canterbury earthquakes, the Crown and Council agreed that a new arena would form part of the rebuild of Christchurch,” Ardern said.

“The multi-use arena will become a place where all Cantabrians can enjoy sport, music and cultural events.

“There should be something for everyone to enjoy and I expect the arena will become a great hub of activity for the community.”

An artist's illustration of Christchurch's new stadium. Source: Supplied

The stadium’s projected building cost is $473 million which has now been split into two, with the Christchurch City Council to contribute $253 million alongside government funding of $220 million from the Christchurch Regeneration Acceleration Facility.

“I’m very happy that we can contribute to lifting the economic activity for Christchurch with such a valuable community focussed project and I look forward to the day when we can come and watch sport and listen to music in the arena,” Finance and Sports Minister Grant Robertson said.

The Government said the Christchurch City Council is now responsible for delivering the project, which will be done through an independent entity.