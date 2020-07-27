New community case of Covid-19 as staff member at Christchurch managed isolation facility tests positive

A staff member at a Christchurch managed isolation facility has tested positive for Covid-19.

Source: istock.com

The staff member works at the Sudima Christchurch Airport where a number of international mariners who tested positive for the virus are housed.

“The individual was tested as part of the routine testing for staff in the facility and returned a negative test on Thursday 29 October,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.



“On Saturday they developed symptoms and sought a further test on Sunday, and a positive result was received today.

“The person is now in isolation at home and reports taking care to isolate themselves as soon as they developed symptoms.”

The Ministry says it will release more details about the case at tomorrow’s 1pm briefing.