New climate change educational package to be introduced to schools across New Zealand

Students have been taking climate action onto the streets, but now the Government is bringing it inside the classroom.

A set of educational resources will be available to schools nationwide, explaining the science behind climate change and ways to reduce its impact.

The package also includes a wellbeing guide to reduce feelings of anxiety around the issue and encourage constructive action.

It follows a successful trial at a Christchurch school in 2018.

