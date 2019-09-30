New cancer drug to be funded by Pharmac

A new cancer drug is set to be funded by Pharmac, with an expected 150 people to benefit from the treatment funding in its first year.

Pharmac announced today Kiwis with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia will have another treatment option of venetoclax from December 1.

About 120 people are diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia each year, with Pharmac saying it was the most common form of leukaemia.

Acting medical director Ken Clark said Pharmac already funds other medicines for the illness, but the funding for venetoclax meant patients that had relapsed would have another option for treatment.

It estimated 230 New Zealanders would access the treatment by the end of the second year of funding.

Health Minister David Clark said improving cancer care and control is an ongoing challenge, "but we are moving in the right direction".

"This new treatment, venetoclax, is proven to give people more time without their leukaemia getting worse, and has improved overall survival rates compared with currently funded treatments."



"Modernising our approach to cancer care and control is a major undertaking and will take time, but we are making positive progress for the people of New Zealand."

In early October, Pharmac announced funding for new lung cancer and breast cancer drugs, as well as a new treatment for multiple sclerosis.