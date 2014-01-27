New Auckland community Covid-19 case visited restaurant and bottle shop while infectious

A managed isolation worker visited an Auckland restaurant and bottle shop while infectious with Covid-19 according to Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS).

The person hadn't tested positive when they visited the locations.

“People who were at Auckland’s Mezze Bar and a Queen St bottle shop on November 5 are being asked to watch for symptoms after a person who works in the Auckland quarantine facility visited before being diagnosed with Covid-19," ARPHS says.

"The case was infectious while in the restaurant on Thursday 5 November for a brunch. Anyone at the Mezze Bar between 11am and 1pm on this day is considered a casual contact. They should watch for symptoms, and get tested if they feel unwell.

"The case also went to a bottle shop Liquor.Com on Queen St on this day for 15 minutes around 1.30 pm. Any people who visited around this time between 1pm and 2pm are also casual contacts and should watch for symptoms.”

The managed isolation worker tested positive after displaying symptoms yesterday.

They had previously tested negative after routine testing taken just two days before on November 3.