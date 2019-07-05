TODAY |

Nelson St in Auckland’s CBD open following repairs to building

Nelson Street in Auckland’s CBD is open again after almost two weeks of repairs following a spate of bad weather which flipped a panel off a building onto the road below.


On July 4, strong winds tore a panel from a building at the corner of Victoria Street West and Hobson Street in rainy conditions at about 1.30pm, sending the panel crashing to the ground from several storeys up.

The panel, about two-metres-square, fell from the 13th floor of the 15-year-old building.

No one was reported injured, but police initially blocked some lanes, reportedly out of fear another panel could fall after water gets in behind it.

Auckland Transport today announced Nelson Street is now open although lane closures will be expected over the coming weeks.

Source: 1 NEWS
