Nelson New World staff member diagnosed with Covid-19, others isolated for testing

A worker at New World in Nelson is one of the recent confirmed Covid-19 cases, with other staff now in isolation and awaiting their own test results.

The Stoke New World in Nelson. Source: Google Maps

Nelson-Marlborough Health says it's the region's first case in three weeks.

The woman worked at the store in the suburb of Stoke three times being going into isolation, however she wasn't in a customer-facing role and worked mainly outside of the store's opening hours.

Several staff considered close contacts are in isolation and being tested, as well as her household contacts.

The supermarket has also undergone a deep clean.

Dr Stephen Bridgman, clinical director of public health, says the risk to other staff and public is low as the woman was wearing a face mask and didn't have a cough.

However anyone with Covid-19 symptoms is still urged to be tested, especially if they were at the Stoke New World between April 18 and 26 and have any symptoms.