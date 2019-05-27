Nelson man looking to take self-designed e-bike to international market

One bloke is taking on cycling's global players, from Nelson.

Frank Witowski reckons the e-bike he designed is attracting international interest.

He said the carbon fibre bike – and his business - was built in just two years.

"I wanted a bike which I couldn’t find," he said. "I liked carbon and it wasn't there, so I thought I might as well do it myself."

The bike is "between 3 and 5kgs lighter than most e-bikes" and is "as smooth as a baby’s bum."