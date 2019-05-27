TODAY |

Nelson man looking to take self-designed e-bike to international market

One bloke is taking on cycling's global players, from Nelson.

Frank Witowski reckons the e-bike he designed is attracting international interest.

He said the carbon fibre bike – and his business - was built in just two years.

"I wanted a bike which I couldn’t find," he said. "I liked carbon and it wasn't there, so I thought I might as well do it myself."

The bike is "between 3 and 5kgs lighter than most e-bikes" and is "as smooth as a baby’s bum."

His Hybrid Bikes brand is currently in 26 retailers nationwide, with Frank now in talks with potential distributors in the US and Europe.

    Frank Witowski is taking on cycling’s global players. Source: Seven Sharp
