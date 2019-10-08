TODAY |

Nearly a third of middle-aged Kiwis trying meth, new study finds

Lisa Davies, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Almost a third of middle-aged New Zealanders have tried methamphetamine at least once, according to a new University of Otago, Christchurch study.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The South Island is emerging as the new battleground in the fight against P, authorities say. Source: 1 NEWS

The study, the first of its kind to draw a correlation between meth use and violence, has found even those who try meth once are 60 per cent more likely to be involved in a violent incident. 

They surveyed more than 1000 people in their 40s and discovered if they've used meth, they're five times more likely to be violent and twice as likely to be a victim of violence.

1 NEWS spoke to a 40-year-old mother of two who is fighting her way back from being ruled by addiction.

"The guy I got on the meth with at the time, he started showing his violent side," she says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Christine Remuera told Marae 10 members of her immediate family have been affected by P, and that’s just the start. Source: Marae

"Abusive, it got to a point where I was scared. He had me by the throat, my face was always crumbled, it was like beaten to a pulp."

It's the first time research has been done on the link between meth use and violence. 

"It's commonly believed that methamphetamine makes people violent, but really this is the first time this has been demonstrated in a general population study," psychiatrist Dr James Foulds says.

"What we still don't know is if it's a direct effect of the drug versus being involved in illegal drug markets and all the dangers that come along with that."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dennis Makalio says the meth problem is not just a gang problem, it’s “everybody’s problem”. Source: Breakfast

The survey showed 28 per cent had tried meth once, 11 per cent used it monthly and 5 per cent used it weekly. 

University of Otago, Christchurch researcher Joe Boden says 28 per cent is a "pretty large number" amongst illicit drugs.

"That's the third-highest level of consumption after cannabis and ecstasy." 

The former addict shared her story in the hope others wouldn't be tempted to try the drug.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Associate Professor Chris Wilkins says increased supply of the drug in along with a price drop has contributed to more availability. Source: Breakfast

"I nearly committed suicide, didn't want to live no more, just didn't really want to be the person that I was, so it was either me being six foot under or me changing my life."

She's been drug-free for a year now and says she's disgusted she ever used it.

"I will never go back to smoking meth again."

New Zealand
Lisa Davies
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
What you need to know about postponed Elton John concerts
2
MP Jami-Lee Ross among four charged over National Party donations
3
Two people held back from leaving Whangaparāoa coronavirus quarantine, after one shows symptoms
4
Devastation as body of three-year-old boy found in Cairns daycare minivan
5
Kiwi actor KJ Apa shows off his butt in saucey birthday message to Ellen
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Up to 16 Kiwis disembarked Westerdam cruise ship in Cambodia, where passenger later tested positive for coronavirus
01:54

New Zealand spends nearly $1 million on donated skin to treat Whakaari/White Island victims

Domino's Pizza first-half profits rise by 30 per cent
00:19

Whangaparāoa coronavirus evacuees start heading home after two weeks in quarantine