Nearly 300 people being treated as workplace close contacts of Auckland family with Covid-19

Multiple workplaces connected to the South Auckland family with Covid-19 have been shut down, with around 290 close contacts confirmed.

Four family members were confirmed to have the virus yesterday and no links to overseas travel or managed isolation facilities have been made to date.

The woman's workplace is a finance company in central Auckland while her husband's workplace is a cool store in the city's south.

Speaking in a press conference today Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the workplaces had been shut down.

"The person only has close contact in a small team but we are treating everyone in a workplace which has now been shut down. It's a finance company and all are being followed up and tested," said the Director-General of Health.

Those working at the father’s workplace have also been contacted, with "around 160" close contacts identified.

The man works the night shift at the cool store which has four sites across the region, all of which have bee shut down, Dr Bloomfield said.

Three of his colleagues are symptomatic, and are currently awaiting their Covid-19 test results.

Though, Dr Bloomfield said none of the workplaces are public-facing, and all “close and casual” contacts are being contacted.